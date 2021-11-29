Family: Boy killed by stray bullet at backyard Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Family members say a 12-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while celebrating Thanksgiving in a San Diego backyard.

KNSD-TV reports that Maria Gaspar-Casillas says her nephew was hit in the back by a bullet that came through at least one fence. She says family members tried to help Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos before paramedics arrived. She says the boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said Sunday said they have confirmed the boy was struck by a single bullet that came from east of the home.

Authorities said in a statement they are still investigating the origin of the bullet and whether it was fired intentionally. They urged community members to come forward with any details.