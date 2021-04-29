Watch
Family denounces police custody death of man in California

Josh Edelson/AP
Jerry Gonzalez, right, the youngest brother of Mario Gonzalez, speaks about his brother's death in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Police in Alameda, California, are under fire over the death of a Hispanic man who was pinned to the ground face down for more than five minutes on the same day a jury in Minneapolis began deliberating in the George Floyd case. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:36:53-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The family of an unarmed 26-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man is struggling to understand how a minor confrontation with police officers led to his death.

Mario Gonzalez died on the same day a jury in Minneapolis began considering similar circumstances in the George Floyd case.

Officers in Alameda, California, responded to a park on April 19th to check out neighbors’ reports that Gonzalez was acting strangely.

Body camera video made public this week shows he died after three officers and a civilian parking enforcement employee pinned him face down on the ground for more than five minutes.

Three separate investigations are underway.

