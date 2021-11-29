Watch
Father held after 4 California children, grandmother slain

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:19:54-05

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home and the children's father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

