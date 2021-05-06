Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

FBI releases ads asking hate crime victims to come forward

items.[0].image.alt
File image
FBI
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 19:16:03-04

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The FBI San Francisco office is launching a publicity campaign to encourage the victims of hate crimes to come forward. Federal officials announced Thursday that the bureau placed an ad on a city train that reads “Speak Up, Be Heard, Report Now. Report Hate Crimes to the FBI.”

It also launched a social media campaign that includes the photo of an elderly Asian woman and a message that reads, “Did you know many hate crimes are not reported? The FBI wants to help but we need to hear from you.”

The FBI’s efforts come amid a wave of attacks against Asian Americans — many of them elderly — in San Francisco and across the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran