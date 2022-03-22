Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Federal appeals court upholds Los Angeles County's ban on flavored tobacco products

In a 2-to-1 ruling
Vaping National Team 091019
National team
Kansas health officials confirm the death of a person in connection with an outbreak of a lung disease related to the use of e-cigarettes. It’s the sixth death reported nationwide that’s connected to vaping.
Vaping National Team 091019
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 14:31:41-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal appeals court has upheld Los Angeles County's ban on flavored tobacco products.

In a 2-to-1 ruling, the judges found that state and local powers are able to independently regulate tobacco beyond the federal government standards.

LA County started banning sales in May 2020. It included areas outside of the city of Los Angeles as well.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is also pushing for state-wide legislation. He signed a similar bill, but a referendum prevented it from going into effect. The issue will be back on the ballot this November.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!