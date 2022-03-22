Federal appeals court upholds Los Angeles County's ban on flavored tobacco products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal appeals court has upheld Los Angeles County's ban on flavored tobacco products.

In a 2-to-1 ruling, the judges found that state and local powers are able to independently regulate tobacco beyond the federal government standards.

LA County started banning sales in May 2020. It included areas outside of the city of Los Angeles as well.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is also pushing for state-wide legislation. He signed a similar bill, but a referendum prevented it from going into effect. The issue will be back on the ballot this November.