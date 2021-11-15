Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Feds pledge $2.7M in funds for Klamath Basin salmon recovery

items.[0].image.alt
Travis VanZant/CDFW via AP
In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is the Klamath River just below Iron Gate Dam in Siskiyou County, Calif., on July 8, 2021. Baby salmon are dying in the thousands in one river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California.
Warming Rivers Dying Fish
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:02:13-05

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced $2.7 million in funding for projects aimed at helping coho salmon in the Klamath River basin.

The species is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and has seen its numbers dwindle amid rising river temperatures and reduced water flows. The grant announced Monday will be administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and will prioritize projects that improve salmon habitat and fish passage in the lower part of the river and its tributaries.

The Klamath River spans the border between Oregon and California. Tribes, non-profits, local government agencies, schools and universities can apply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM