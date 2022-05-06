Watch
Fentanyl suspected in overdose deaths of 3 at LA apartment

FILE - Officials walk past images of illegal drugs outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, May 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses involving fentanyl. On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, officers found the dead men inside an apartment after police received a call about three unresponsive men late Wednesday. CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses involving fentanyl.

Officers found the dead men inside an apartment after police received a call about three unresponsive men late Wednesday.

CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that has been cut into heroin for several years, and more recently has been pressed into counterfeit pills resembling prescription drugs.

A responding police officer who became ill after arriving at the overdose scene was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released.

