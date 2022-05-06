Fentanyl suspected in overdose deaths of 3 at LA apartment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses involving fentanyl.

Officers found the dead men inside an apartment after police received a call about three unresponsive men late Wednesday.

CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that has been cut into heroin for several years, and more recently has been pressed into counterfeit pills resembling prescription drugs.

A responding police officer who became ill after arriving at the overdose scene was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released.