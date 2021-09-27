Watch
Fires threatening California's sequoias continue to grow

Noah Berger/AP
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a sequoia tree in the Trail of 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., as the Windy Fire burns on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. According to firefighters, the tree sustained fire damage when the fire spotted into its crown.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 27, 2021
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters are battling fast-growing forest fires threatening giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada.

More than 2,000 firefighters are on the lines Monday as the 133-square-mile Windy Fire burns on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest. Many small communities are under evacuation orders or warnings and more than 2,000 homes are threatened.

There's only 2% containment. To the north, the KNP Complex fire covers more than 73 square miles in Sequoia National Park, with just 8% containment.

In the north end of California’s Central Valley, the Fawn Fire was 50% contained after destroying 155 homes and other buildings.

