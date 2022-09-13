First monkeypox death reported in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox involving a Los Angeles County resident. The department has expressed their heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved on.

Officials say the resident was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.

Public health officials urge anyone with a compromised immune system who suspect they may have or have been exposed to monkeypox seek medical care and treatment early, and remain under the care of a provider for the duration of their illness.

In Kern County, there have been no reported deaths from monkeypox, but the county public health department has recorded a total of 15 cases of the virus as of Friday, September 9th.