LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The next time you're at LAX you'll be able to get some food on the go thanks to some new technology.

NomNom is a robot that you'll see around LAX delivering food. If you're at the airport you can order food online and have it delivered right to you at the gates inside of NomNom.

It was created to help cut down on crowding at restaurants at LAX and to increase touchless food delivery.