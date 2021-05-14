Funeral services announced for fallen SLOPD officer

Funeral services for San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti will be held next week, and community members are invited to attend.

Benedetti was killed on Monday when a suspect began shooting at officers who were serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court.

The 37-year-old leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

City officials say the public service for Benedetti will begin at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a first responder procession to a private graveside service.

Those wishing to attend the procession at the Performing Arts Center are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite. Parking will be available. Masks will be required to enter. If the PAC is full, several secondary locations streaming the memorial will be available.

More information on the procession route will be made available next Wednesday.

Starting Friday, May 14 through Friday, May 21, community members are also invited to show their support for the Benedetti family and his co-workers by visiting an outdoor memorial site on the lawn of City Hall at 990 Palm St.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department Police Officer Association and the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team have also set up a GoFundMe page to support the Benedetti family. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised more than $380,000.