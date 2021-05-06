Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Goats return to Reagan Library to eat and create a firebreak

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Portraits of former President Ronald Regan and former first lady Nancy Reagan are displayed next to each other at the main entrance of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Prominent Republicans and former White House aides were among those who celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Its hilltop grounds are the final resting place for Ronald and Nancy Reagan. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Nancy Reagan-Funeral
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:14:32-04

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — More than 350 goats are using their mouths to help protect The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum from wildfire danger.

The herd returned this week to eat brush around the institution's campus in the Southern California community of Simi Valley.

Library spokeswoman Melissa Giller tells the Ventura County Star that the goats create a firebreak between the natural vegetation and the facility.

Goats were credited with helping keep the library safe from a 2019 wildfire that came very close. There is not as much for the goats to eat this year because there has been little rain and little vegetation regrowth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran