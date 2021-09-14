Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

GOP pushes unfounded fraud claims before California recall

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
People listen during a meeting of volunteers to get out the vote by supporters of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the San Diego Republican Party Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in San Diego. Republicans led by former President Donald Trump are already claiming California's gubernatorial recall election is rigged. That messaging poses a problem for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while maintaining concerns about the state's election security. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
California Recall-GOP Fraud Claims
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:05:55-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans led by former President Donald Trump are raising unsubstantiated claims that California's recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is rigged.

That messaging poses a problem for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while maintaining concerns about the state's election security.

GOP officials have vowed to watch over the race and possibly sue to challenge any irregularities.

As of Saturday, 7.8 million ballots have been cast, or 35% of registered voters. The secretary of state says California has the nation's strictest voting system security requirements.

Much of the GOP criticism of California’s elections has focused on the wide use of mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids