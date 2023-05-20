Watch Now
Gov. Newsom signs new proposals aimed at reaching California's climate goals sooner

Some of the projects include hundreds of solar, wind, and battery storage projects, transit, and regional rail construction, water storage projects, and more.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed new proposals on Friday aiming to build clean infrastructure so California can reach its climate goals sooner.
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 20, 2023
Some of the projects include hundreds of solar, wind, and battery storage projects, transit, and regional rail construction, water storage projects, and more.

On Friday the governor visited the future site of a solar farm in the city of Patterson and shared what these proposals are expected to accomplish.

"So, we want to save time, meaning some respects, some of that work saves us up to three years on a project. Three years just right there. The administrative records reforms, hundreds of thousands of pages of unnecessary legal documents. Hundreds of millions of dollars of savings on some of these projects."

The state is investing up to $180 billion over the next decade in the projects which are expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

