Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill changing recall rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A new bill passed Monday night could speed up the timeline of whether Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office or not. This is just the latest in the ever-changing recall election.

Governor Newsom signed SB 1-52 which will allow officials to bypass one of the steps certifying the recall election changing rules from just four years ago.

Some argue that speeding things up benefits Newsom. However, one former local recall organizer says this is all strategy to distract the voters from the recall process.

"They change the rules all the time in the middle of an election. Shame on them. I don't know if this would help as a court battle. If someone were to file a lawsuit on it testing the constitutionality of this particular move. But again it smacks of nepotism, it smacks of backroom politics, and Gavin Newsom is going to have to come forward and come clean about how he made this happen. Bills like this don't just automatically appear. They are well choreographed with campaign strategists," said Randy Economy, former senior adviser to RecallGavin2020.com

There is no official date on when the recall election will take place but as of now, it’s expected to happen sometime in August.

Newsom sued his election chief on Monday after his party affiliation as a Democrat was not included on the recall ballot.