Governor to unveil $100 billion 'California Comeback Plan'

Eric Risberg/AP
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 6:57 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 09:57:25-04

California Governor Gavin Newsom will introduce what's being called "the biggest economic recovery package" in the state's history.

On Monday, the governor's office announced the $100 billion California Comeback Plan.

Multiple media outlets report that two-thirds of Californians would receive a $600 stimulus check. Families with children would get an additional $500.

A tweet from the governor's office said, "We will take on our most persistent challenges - and start with immediate, direct relief to Californians. California will roar back from this pandemic."

