Governor to unveil $100 billion 'California Comeback Plan'

California Governor Gavin Newsom will introduce what's being called "the biggest economic recovery package" in the state's history.

On Monday, the governor's office announced the $100 billion California Comeback Plan.

Multiple media outlets report that two-thirds of Californians would receive a $600 stimulus check. Families with children would get an additional $500.

This week, we unveil the biggest economic recovery package in CA’s history - the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. We will take on our most persistent challenges - and start with immediate, direct relief to Californians.



