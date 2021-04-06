Gunman targets, kills 2 at Southern California restaurant

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman shot a man and woman to death at a Southern California restaurant and then fled.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it appears the gunman knew and specifically targeted the victims of the attack Monday evening in Monterey Park.

Officers called to Music BBQ Bar found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No identities have been released. The two victims and the suspect were all described as Asian but investigators say it does not appear to be a hate crime.