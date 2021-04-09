Highway 1 along Big Sur to reopen at the end of this month

BIG SUR, Calif — Highway One along Big Sur is expected to reopen almost two months ahead of schedule.

Drivers will be able to take the scenic route along the coast beginning on April 30.

The Roadway was destroyed back in January due to winter storms that triggered a landslide.

Crews have already began to fill the canyon below with Dirt and now their looking to establish the base of a new road before paving and striping it.