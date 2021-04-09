Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Highway 1 along Big Sur to reopen at the end of this month

repairs would be finished two months early
items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Crews clear storm debris from Rat Creek in Big Sur on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. In late January, a winter storm caused a debris flow that rushed down the creek, washing out a section of Highway 1.
highway 1 rat creek alexa 1.jpg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:35:34-04

BIG SUR, Calif — Highway One along Big Sur is expected to reopen almost two months ahead of schedule.

Drivers will be able to take the scenic route along the coast beginning on April 30.

The Roadway was destroyed back in January due to winter storms that triggered a landslide.

Crews have already began to fill the canyon below with Dirt and now their looking to establish the base of a new road before paving and striping it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive