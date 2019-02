With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Melissa Hurtado (D) has unofficially won the State Senate District 14 race against incumbent Andy Vidak (R).

Hurtado received 52.1% of the vote, while Vidak received 47.9% of the vote. This was Vidak's third run for the seat. He had held the position since 2013.