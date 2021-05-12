Watch
Jenner's claim she didn't vote at odds with LA county record

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school. Jenner told a TMZ reporter on Saturday, May 1, 2021, that it's "a question of fairness." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Caitlyn Jenner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner wants to be governor of California but she took a pass on voting on some of the state's most critical issues last year, from worker rights to taxes and affordable housing. Or did she?

Jenner told CNN she didn't vote, for president or down-ballot measures. The interview broadcast Tuesday. But Los Angeles County election records show she did vote.

Jenner's campaign says she voted by mail on some “local issues." It's not clear if that included propositions.

Jenner is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

