Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on California Supreme Court

Eric Risberg/AP
Justice Patricia Guerrero speaks during her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court of California before the Commission on Judicial Appointments Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. Guerrero, who grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley, was confirmed and will be the first Latina on the state's highest court.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 16:27:00-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants has become the first Latina confirmed to the California Supreme Court.

San Diego appellate Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote Tuesday by the state's Commission on Judicial Appointments. She fills the vacancy left by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar.

Guerrero grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and sat on the 4th District Court of Appeal. Guerrero was confirmed after a hearing with no opposition.

Supporters praised her legal writing and ability to find consensus with other judges and said she was exceptionally qualified.

