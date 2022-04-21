Watch
Kristin Smart murder trial will be moved to Monterey County

David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP, Pool, File
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo, Calif. A judge is moving the Flores' murder trial nearly 150 miles after ruling last month that Flores couldn’t get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County. The judge announced Wednesday, April 20, that the trial will be held in Monterey County. Flores is charged with the murder of Kristin Smart, who vanished 25 years ago.
Missing Student Cold Case
Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 09:30:53-04

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge is moving the Kristin Smart murder trial nearly 150 miles after ruling last month that her accused killer couldn’t get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County.

The judge announced Wednesday that the trial of Paul Flores will be held in Monterey County, northwest of San Luis Obispo County.

Flores is the last person to see Smart, who vanished in 1996 from California Polytechnic State University after a party. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping dispose of Smart’s body, which has never been found.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

