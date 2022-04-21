Kristin Smart murder trial will be moved to Monterey County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge is moving the Kristin Smart murder trial nearly 150 miles after ruling last month that her accused killer couldn’t get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County.

The judge announced Wednesday that the trial of Paul Flores will be held in Monterey County, northwest of San Luis Obispo County.

Flores is the last person to see Smart, who vanished in 1996 from California Polytechnic State University after a party. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping dispose of Smart’s body, which has never been found.

Both have pleaded not guilty.