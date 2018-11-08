L.A. Times: Thousand Oaks shooter was 29

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - The L.A. Times is reporting that the suspect involved in the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks was 29-years-old.

According to the L.A. Times, a law enforcement source says that the suspect was armed with a .45 caliber handgun and "some type of smoke device." Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

If you are searching for a loved one, you can call the Hotline at 805-465-6650.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.