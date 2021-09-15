Watch
Largest US Catholic parish rises in Visalia

Alejandra Molina/RNS via AP
The Rev. Alex Chavez poses in front of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church construction site in Visalia, Calif., on Aug. 26, 2021. Chavez says the large-scale parish — which has been years in the making — is necessary to address the Catholic population boom in a region where, like much of the world, there is a dire shortage of priests.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 13:22:32-04

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — It’s billed as the largest Catholic parish in the United States and it’s being constructed in the city of Visalia in what’s often referred to “as the heart of California’s dairy industry.”

With an estimated $18.5 million price tag, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will seat 3,200 people, will encompass approximately 33,000 square feet and is expected to open in spring 2022.

“It’s the best-kept secret in the nation — little Visalia building the largest parish church in modern U.S. history,” said the Rev. Alex Chavez, pastor of a parish in Visalia.

The massive church is part of nationwide trend to consolidate smaller parishes, due in part to a shortage of priests.

