Latinos urged to apply for rent relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In many California communities, residents continue to struggle to pay rent and utilities because of financial hardships brought on by COVID-19. Nearly 40% of the state’s population is Latino, and of them, nearly 60% are renters.

We know Latinos have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, comprising 55% of COVID-related cases, right now, 35% of the applications we’ve received have been from renters who identify as Latino, which we believe is low, compared to the need. Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development

California wants to ensure that communities who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 get the help they need now and is expanding its rent relief education and awareness efforts among Spanish speaking audiences by providing in-language information through a statewide Spanish media campaign, and by conducting grassroots outreach to organizations who reach Latino communities.

We value the privacy of each individual considering applying for financial assistance from the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program and want them to feel protected during the application process, all renters who are income-eligible are encouraged to apply, regardless of their immigration status. Valesquez

Both renters and landlords can apply for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief.

Renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program can apply directly, and receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

To be eligible, a renter must meet all of the following: