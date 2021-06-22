Watch
Lawsuit: LA deputies struck man dozens of times in face

Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a news conference regarding the ongoing protests over the death of Dijon Kizzee in Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Kizzee was killed in August by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:34:44-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit against seven Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies says they struck a man dozens of times in the face, leaving him with broken bones and loss of sight in one eye.

KABC-TV says a civil rights lawsuit was announced Monday for Christopher Bailey. The suit says Bailey was on heading home from work last year when he was stopped in Inglewood and beaten even though he heeded deputies' commands. He was charged with resisting arrest but the charges were dropped.

The Sheriff's Department says use of force incidents that cause injury are unfortunate but it couldn't comment further.

