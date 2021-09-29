Los Angeles considers wide-ranging vaccination requirement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council will consider a proposed ordinance to require people to have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter a wide range of businesses and venues.

The ordinance up for a vote Wednesday would greatly expand restrictions ordered by Los Angeles County public health officials that are set to take effect next month.

Under the city ordinance, people eligible for inoculation would be required to be vaccinated to enter indoor public spaces including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, nail salons, indoor city facilities and other locations.