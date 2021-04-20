Los Angeles County considers return of Black family's land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders are expected to take initial votes on a proposal to give beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but had it taken away by local city officials a century ago.

Two items before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday involve the former Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach that is currently occupied by a county lifeguard office.

One vote would instruct the county CEO to report back in 60 days with a plan for how to return the property. The second item would make the county a sponsor of state legislation that's necessary to enable a transfer.