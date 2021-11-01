Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo

items.[0].videoTitle
Harbor lock is reaching record breaking numbers as container ships are stacking up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The Los Angeles Harbor Commission voted unanimously to put pressure on carriers to speed up the pace moving containers off the docks to make room to offload ships.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:32:03-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Harbor lock is reaching record breaking numbers as container ships are stacking up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission voted unanimously to put pressure on carriers to speed up the pace moving containers off the docks to make room to offload ships.

Ramon Ponce de Leon with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union says a new policy in effect today will charge ocean carriers until the container leaves the terminal.

"They approved the $100 tax on the ocean carrier. Any container that is not delivered to a truck within nine days gets hit with a $100 penalty per day and every container that is supposed to be rail bound has six days to move it or get hit with a 100 penalty per day.”

Ramon says prior to COVID, longshoreman at the ports of L.A. and long beach were moving 1.2 million containers per month.

Today he says they're moving nearly 2 million containers per month.

Ramon says the longshoreman are working even harder to get those containers moved off ships.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!