Los Angeles poised to enact strict vaccination mandate

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 06, 2021
Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game.

The City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-19 surges.

Critics say the measure raises concerns about enforcement and will sow confusion because a less-sweeping vaccination mandate scheduled to take effect next month in LA County as a whole only applies to bars, breweries and nightclubs.

