Los Angeles students surprised with music studio

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Music students at a Los Angeles school got a big surprise when they walked into class this week. They got a state-of-the-art music production studio.

Not only was the construction top secret it was done with donations from industry insiders and rap artists.

"Nipsey Hussle came to school here. I know that we can produce the next artists that will eventually end up on someone's mural in their school," said Yumi Kawasaki, Markham Middle School assistant principal.

The students now have top-of-the-line equipment including: beat pads, fender guitars, and an electric keyboard.

Organizers say students face a lot of challenges in the neighborhood but they also have a lot of talent.

The production room even has a plant wall and a mural that features black artists and producers who grew up in Watts.