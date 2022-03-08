Watch
Los Angeles sues 3 companies over toxic PCBs in waterways

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announces a lawsuit seeking environmental justice from Monsanto and two related companies for pollution of the City's waterways with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall, March 7, 2022. The lawsuit seeks to force Monsanto to abate PCB pollution and reimburse the City for costs it has already incurred. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 07, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles is suing Monsanto and two other companies for past and future costs of dealing with contamination of waterways by long-banned chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the lawsuit Monday, saying long-lasting PCBs were used in numerous products and applications for decades.

The chemicals are linked to a wide range of negative health impacts including cancer.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for past costs incurred by the city in cleaning up PCB contamination and an abatement fund for future costs. But Feuer would not specify a dollar amount.

Monsanto is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG. Bayer says it believes the lawsuit is without merit.

