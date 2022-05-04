Man arrested after climbing California skyscraper to end abortion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — Some reaction to the Supreme Court leak has been extreme, to say the least.

A man who free climbed San Francisco's Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning made it to the top of the building where he was met by authorities and taken into custody. Police there said he was later cited and released from custody.

He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. He's been identified as Maison Deschamps, a rock climber who calls himself the "pro-life Spiderman." On his website, he says he recently started climbing skyscrapers to end abortion.