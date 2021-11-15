Watch
Man arrested in domestic violence incident after girl struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno

Juan Del Toro<br/>
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:09:18-05

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Man arrested in domestic violence after girl struck and killed by vehicle in Fresno on Nov. 12th, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 22-year-old woman was driving an SUV in Fresno when she became a victim of domestic violence by the man who was a passenger in her vehicle, according to CHP. An 8-year-old girl exited the vehicle after the woman stopped the SUV and was struck and killed by another SUV, said CHP.

The male passenger, Juan Del Toro, 51, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and was booked into the Fresno County Jail. The woman driver was arrested by CHP on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.Potential child endangerment and additional charges are pending as this investigation is ongoing.

