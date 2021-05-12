Watch
Man charged in firebomb attack on Los Angeles police station

Posted at 12:07 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:07:43-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man suspected of throwing a firebomb at a Los Angeles police station over the weekend.

A police statement says personnel watching security video saw the man approach the Topanga station at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, light a bottle containing a flammable liquid and throw it at the front window. The bottle shattered and ignited.

Officers chased down and arrested the man while a supervisor put out the fire. P

rosecutors say the 24-year-old Los Angeles resident faces charges including arson. He was ordered back to court June 22.

