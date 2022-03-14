Watch
Man fatally shot in confrontation with LA County deputies

23ABC News
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:59:27-04

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was fatally shot in north Los Angeles County when he rammed sheriff’s deputies’ patrol cars.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday in the high desert community of Palmdale. Deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation on a domestic violence call from earlier in the evening when they attempted to contact a man seated in a vehicle.

Authorities say the man attempted to flee and was shot when he rammed two patrol vehicles several times. The man died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Department says it was later determined that the man was not involved in the earlier domestic violence incident.

