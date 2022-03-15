Watch
Man tackled by LAPD after chase was holding baby in arms

Los Angeles Police Department via AP
In this image taken from Los Angeles Police Department body camera video on Sunday, March 13, 2022, officers tackle a suspect holding a baby in his arms after a police chase on Feb. 11.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say they chased and tackled a man who turned out to be holding a baby in his arms, who suffered a skull fracture. It happened Feb. 11.

Police say they tried to stop a Jeep Wrangler that was moving erratically, leading to a chase during which the vehicle slammed into a flatbed truck. The driver then ran and was tackled, but when he was turned over, police saw he had been holding a 10-month-old baby. It's unclear if the child was hurt in the car crash, the arrest or elsewhere.

The driver, Josue Huerta, is charged with child abuse, drug and other charges.

