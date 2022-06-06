Watch
Man with crossbow shot by deputies, sheriff's officials say

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 06, 2022
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who pointed a crossbow at them over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. Sunday following reports of a suicidal man with a knife outside a business in Lancaster, according to a sheriff's department statement.

“The suspect had a knife in hand and refused the deputies’ orders to drop the weapon. Less lethal weapons were deployed but had minimal effect,” the statement said.

Deputies opened fire when the man removed a crossbow with a pistol grip from a backpack and pointed it at them, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No deputies were hurt. A knife and crossbow were recovered at the scene, the statement said.

