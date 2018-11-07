McCarthy wins 23rd District Representative race

Sydney Isenberg
7:33 AM, Nov 7, 2018
democracy2018
With 100% of precincts reported, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Kevin McCarthy has unofficially won the U.S. Representative District 23 race. 

McCarthy (R) received 66.5% of the votes against his opponent, Tatiana Matta (D), who received 33.5% of the votes. 

