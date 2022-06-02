Millions of people now under new water restrictions in Southern California

(KERO) — Millions of people are now under new water restrictions in Southern California. Eleven percent of California is now in "exceptional drought" the worst designation according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The California State Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering any ornamental turf at commercial sites. In Los Angeles, outdoor watering is now only allowed one day a week. In the Bay Area, at least two water districts are enforcing excessive water usage with fines.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is also prepared to release the names of customers who excessively violate the mandatory restriction.

In Kern County water restrictions still remain in place.

For Bakersfield outdoor and turf water usage is limited to three days per week only after 6 p.m. And before 9 a.m. Odd number addresses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Even number addresses water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

No outdoor watering is permitted Mondays.