Missing man, 84, found dead in remote California woods

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:44:17-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday that an 84-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead.

Augusto Zarate had been vacationing at a cabin near Huntington Lake.

The man’s body was found on Saturday by ground search teams in a remote, wooded area east of the lake. The body was located about a mile away from his cabin.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says there was no visible trauma to his body when discovered.

