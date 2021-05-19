Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Residents of the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco have been advised that a mountain lion has been seen there.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Deb Campbell tells the San Francisco Chronicle the mountain lion was recorded by a security camera and was also sighted in Bernal Heights Park around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities have posted warning signs in the area.

Campbell says mountain lions probably don’t live in San Francisco but sightings are more common than one would think. They likely come from wooded areas to the south.