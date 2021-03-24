My turn COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system now available in 12 languages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday the California Department of Public Health announced the state’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool My Turn is offering services in a total of 12 languages, allowing more state residents to comfortably navigate MyTurn.ca.gov.

This new update, which adds five new languages, is part of California’s larger initiative to make vaccines easily accessible for all residents, with a focus on those who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

“California’s remarkable wealth of diversity is always top of mind as we create and perfect the tools that will ensure every resident can easily access life-saving COVID-19 vaccines — regardless of the language they speak,” said Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “The My Turn website and hotline play a key role in alerting Californians when they are vaccine eligible, and helping them schedule an appointment, so we want to ensure it is accessible to everyone.”

The website is now available in Armenian, Japanese, Khmer, Punjabi, and Russian, along with languages already offered: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and English.

Individuals who do not have access to the internet can sign up for an appointment by calling My Turn’s toll-free hotline (833) 422-4255, open weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.