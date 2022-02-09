Watch
National Museum of American History wants your Disney pictures

The National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project. Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Feb 08, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Your family’s Disney photos could become a historical artifact at the Smithsonian.

The National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project. Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.

Candid photos, posed photos, and even blurry photos are fair game.

The museum won’t be able to use all images, due to limited space, and privacy and permissions rules will also impact which images can be used.

