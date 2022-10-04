New law encourages survivors of domestic violence to seek restraining orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill has been signed into law encouraging more survivors in California to seek domestic violence restraining orders.

Assembly Bill 2369 requires the court to order abusers to pay for a survivor’s attorney’s fees and costs.

In many instances, courts require domestic violence survivors to meet higher standards than their abusers when awarding attorney’s fees in domestic violence restraining order cases.

Because of these higher standards, many attorneys are reluctant to take on survivors’ cases and survivors are often discouraged from filing their requests in the first place.