New vaccine mandate in Los Angeles goes into effect

LOS ANGELES, calif. (KERO) — A new vaccine mandate takes effect in Los Angeles Monday.

Anyone wanting to enter a shopping mall, movie theater, or other businesses like nail salons or gyms will be required to show proof of vaccination. The mandate is considered one of the strictest in the country.

L.A.'s mayor says he hopes the rules will encourage more people to get vaccinated and make businesses safer for everyone.

The city will start enforcing the new mandate Nov. 29th. Violators face fines of up to $5,000.