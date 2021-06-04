Watch
Newsom says to-go cocktails are here to stay

Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to speak at a news conference about relief for restaurants as San Francisco Mayor London Breed laughs and looks on outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The governor offered his support for the extension and expansion of outdoor dining and takeout cocktails. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 20:44:44-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There’s one pandemic change that Californians are sure to toast: The to-go cocktail.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will allow restaurants to continue selling takeout alcohol and keep expanded outdoor dining through the end of the year.

Restaurants turned to takeout and outdoor seating during the last year as coronavirus restrictions limited indoor service. The state's department of Alcoholic Beverage Control relaxed regulations to allow them to keep selling alcohol, which can be a big money maker.

The state is set to drop all capacity limits on businesses, indoor and outdoor, on June 15.

