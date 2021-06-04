Newsom says to-go cocktails are here to stay

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There’s one pandemic change that Californians are sure to toast: The to-go cocktail.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will allow restaurants to continue selling takeout alcohol and keep expanded outdoor dining through the end of the year.

NEW: The pandemic may be going away... but your to-go cocktails don’t have to!



CA will now allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after we fully reopen on June 15th. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2021

Restaurants turned to takeout and outdoor seating during the last year as coronavirus restrictions limited indoor service. The state's department of Alcoholic Beverage Control relaxed regulations to allow them to keep selling alcohol, which can be a big money maker.

The state is set to drop all capacity limits on businesses, indoor and outdoor, on June 15.