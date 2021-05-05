Watch
Next stop for Caitlyn Jenner campaign: Fox's Hannity show

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020 file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)
Caitlyn Jenner
Posted at 10:43 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:43:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is continuing the slow rollout of her campaign for California governor with an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The Republican who calls herself a “compassionate disrupter” kicked off her run nearly two weeks ago. But she's just starting to sketch a rough outline of how she would manage the state.

The 71-year-old Jenner is a reality TV personality and Olympic hero who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Hannity’s show Wednesday evening is likely to prove a welcoming stage for the critic of California’s Democratic-led government. It was a favored venue for former President Donald Trump.

