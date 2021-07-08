Watch
Panga boat capsizes off Encinitas, several people rescued

Authorities are continuing to look for other occupants of a panga boat that overturned in the waters off Encinitas.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:36:28-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Eight people were taken to the hospital after an overturned panga boat was discovered in the waters off Encinitas early Thursday morning.

Encinitas Fire Department officials said lifeguards were called to Moonlight State Beach, off the 400 block of B Street, at around 5:30 a.m. in response to a report of a boat near the shore and people in need of assistance.

Lifeguards arrived and were able to help eight people from the water. The eight were taken to the hospital with injuries described as mild to moderate, with at least one person suffering from hypothermia.

Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Mickelson told ABC 10News as many as 18 discarded life jackets were found near the panga boat. A tarp was also found near the watercraft.

Officials believe other boat occupants were able to make it to shore and left the area.

“People were identified walking up the streets leaving the area, which often times happens," Mickelson said.

It is unknown where the boat came from.

