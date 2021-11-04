Watch
PG&E to spend $125M for igniting massive Sonoma County fire

Noah Berger/AP
Vines surround a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2019. Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a settlement agreement, Nov. 3, 2021, with state regulators over the 2019 Kincade fire, which was ignited by the utility's electrical transmission equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Nov 04, 2021
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with California regulators over the destructive Kincade fire, which was ignited in 2019 by the utility’s equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County.

The Press Democrat reported Wednesday PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and another $85 million for removal of abandoned transmission equipment throughout the utility’s territory as part of the agreement expected to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission at its Dec. 2 meeting.

The agreement was reached after the commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division found a high-voltage PG&E transmission tower ignited the blaze.

